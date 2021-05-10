PUBG Mobile 1.4 update release time, confirmed features, early rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile is a world-famous battle royale game that comes up with updates from time to time. These updates introduce new weapons, vehicles, skins, and sometimes even game modes!
The latest update, 1.4, will roll out tomorrow, and players are excited to see what is in store.
PUBG Mobile 1.4 update details
Release time
The 1.4 update is all set to arrive on May 11th, 2021 (UTC +0), i.e., around 5:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). This is as per the information posted by a PUBG Mobile community team member on Discord.
Confirmed features
The patch notes from the latest update revealed that PUBG Mobile will now have a new vehicle, a new arena map, and lots more. Here are some of the features coming in with the update:
- Titan Strikes
- Titan Last Stand (May 25th - June 8th)
- Microcosm (June 9th - July 5th)
- New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1st)
- New Vehicle: Coupe RB
- New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)
- Gun optimization and balance
- Basic Performance Improvements
- Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17th)
- Security Improvements
- New Friends Features
To find out more, fans can read the full patch notes here.
Early rewards
The developers have assured players that they will get rewards if they update PUBG Mobile to the latest version within a given time frame. To get the following prizes, they must update the game between May 11th and May 16th:
- 2888 BP
- 100 AG
- Banana Bonanza (3d)
The size of the update can also be a matter of concern for PUBG Mobile players. Android users need not worry as it will only take up to 660 MB. iOS users, on the other hand, might need to free up space as it will take up a hefty chunk, around 1.67 GB.
