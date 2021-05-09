PUBG Mobile 1.4 update patch notes: List of new features in the latest version

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is on the horizon, and fans are excited for all the new changes that will be arriving in the game. Users will be able to download the latest iteration from May 11 onwards.

Today, the developers of PUBG Mobile released the official patch notes of the upcoming version, revealing the various features.

As always, there are certain rewards that players will be obtaining for updating PUBG Mobile between the respective time frame (May 11 and May 16, UTC+0). They are as follows:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3d)

This article provides patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update patch notes

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is set to bring Godzilla vs Kong themed content (Image via PUBG Mobile)

New Modes, New Experiences

Titan Strikes

Titans arrive in Erangel on May 11, Sanhok on May 15, and Livik on May 20. The event ends on June 8.

Attack of the Titans

When a Titan runs across a monster settlement, its instincts take over, and it will take no mercy on the underground monsters at its feet.

The Titans do not have fond memories of the Apex Expeditionary Army destroying all Apex camps in their way.

While the Titans aren't normally hostile to players, too many players at any one location can irritate them.

Gifts from the Titans

Titans gradually absorb energy emanating from the earth. Once the energy reaches a certain threshold, the Titans release it and create Titan Crystals around them. Different types of Titan Crystals have different effects.

Erangel Titan Crystal: A special throwable item that knocks back enemies and burns them

Sanhok Titan Crystal: A special crystal that enhances the player's abilities, such as running speed and jumping height

Livik Titan Crystal: An item that can be used to detect enemies in the vicinity for a brief period

Apex Camps

The camps of the Apex Expeditionary Army hold a wealth of supplies. Players can enter and collect these supplies after a Titan has destroyed the camp.

Monster Settlements

Monsters that have been living underground are drawn to the surface by the energy radiated by the Titans. Defeating these monsters could yield useful resources and rewards.

The Livik Titan

The Titan on Livik has unique electromagnetic abilities that affect the Blue Zone and cause it to shift every once in a while. Titan's electromagnetic energy forms a special scan circle that the player can enter to collect Titan Crystals. However, doing so will also expose their positions to other players.

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

The Monarch Expeditionary Team boarded an aircraft carrier in search of traces of Godzilla in the sea. Little did they expect that they'd get caught up in a battle between Titans.

A helicopter will appear in the Lobby UI. Tap on the helicopter to enter and start playing Titan Last Stand. Points earned during the event can be used to exchange for event rewards.

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

How to Play

Five labs will appear on Erangel, each with multiple interactive facilities. Interact with the labs' Quantum Transformation Device to miniaturize yourself and become an Insectoid.

After transforming into an Insectoid, players will receive a special Insectoid weapon that allows them to engage in battle with other Insectoids. While Insectoids cannot be hurt by ordinary ammo, they can still take damage from Pans.

Lab Facilities

Quantum Transformation Device: Players can use this device to transform into an Insectoid or go back to normal size.

Energy Store: Exchange Luminators for combat supplies here.

Wormhole Device: Players can use their Luminators to open a wormhole and use it to travel from one lab to another.

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

Supported modes: Team Deathmatch, Arena Training, and Team Gun Game

Other Map Improvements

After the update, Metro Royal and Power Armor modes will be taken offline for refinement and return later.

New Vehicles and Combat Improvements

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

The new two-seat sports car, the Coupe RB.

One of the fastest vehicles available in Battle Royale mode. It can hit over 150 km/h.

Keep an eye out for Coupe RB in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Livik.

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over The Shoulder)

A new combat option: OTS. Hit the OTS button to enter OTS.

When using OTS, higher accuracy comes with the cost of movement.

The OTS button can be fully customized, and the sensitivity can be set separately.

OTS can be toggled on or off in System Settings -> General Settings

M249 Optimization

The M249's appearance has been updated, and its stats have been adjusted.

The M249's rate of fire and damage has been slightly reduced. Its recoil has been increased, and its magazine capacity has been reduced from 100 to 75.

New magazine and stock attachments have been added, which can be equipped to increase the M249's reload speed and capacity.

Pistol Balance Adjustments

Increased the R1895's damage and greatly increased its rate of fire.

Increased the damage of the R45 and P1911.

Slightly increased the Desert Eagle's rate of fire.

Game Performance and Other Improvements

Basic Performance Improvements

Updated Character creation to reduce lag

Updated the Backpack to reduce lag when opening it

Fixed the occasional startup crashes for iOS 1G devices

Updated the sky and water to increase the overall frame rate

Security Zone

In the new version, investigators have more incentives to use the Video Review feature in the Security Zone.

Security Improvements

Enhanced the identification of different cheating behaviors, such as auto-aiming, perspective-changing, and grass removal

Continued to expand the Investigator teams and recruited retired Esport players to join Investigator teams to improve judgment accuracy in controversial cases

Other System Improvements

Achievement Upgrade

Achievement UI has been upgraded, and Hidden Achievements have been added. Hidden Achievements are obtained once their conditions are met.

Added competitive gameplay; players can now compete with friends for achievements

Tier Upgrade

Rewards have been added for Tiers. Players can now receive rewards immediately upon reaching a Tier in PUBG Mobile.

All-Talent Championship Upgrade

Participating in the All-Talent Championship will now be counted towards completing Daily Mission Combat Missions.

More New Content

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Traverse to the Microcosm for your new Season: Insect Queen-Mini14 and Wonderland-AKM will be up for grabs.

In the exploration event, players can choose one of two Lv. 100 sets.

Improvements to Cheer Park

A new graffiti wall has been added, and the Ferris Wheel has been upgraded so that it now rotates automatically.

The MK12, M1014, and Famas have been added to the Training Grounds and Cheer Park.

In-match Like Feature

You can like your teammate's gameplay in-game. You can turn this function off in the settings.

New Friends Features

New Social Feature: Players can now access Friend Moments from Personal Space. They can post/share statuses that only their friends can see.

Players can read the detailed patch notes on the official PUBG Mobile website. The link has been provided below

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update patch notes: Click here.

