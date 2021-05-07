PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games in the world. The game has garnered over a billion downloads. It offers Ultra HD 4K quality graphics with immersive dynamics.

Every season, developers introduce a new Royale Pass, which comes with new colorful attires, weapons skins, and other items. The ongoing season of the game will end on May 15th, and the new season is expected to arrive on May 17th. In this article, we dive into Season 19 Royale Pass leaks in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Season 19 Royale Pass rewards leaks:

The Season 19 Royale Pass is based on the Jungle theme, with most outfits and weapons skins named after jungle animals and insects. Here, we have discussed some of the most exciting rewards of Season 19 Elite Royale Pass.

Season 19 Royale Pass RP Rank 1 Outfit:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The rank 1 reward in Season 19 Royale Pass is called the Garden Observer Set. Players will receive the outfit upon purchasing the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass.

Season 19 Royale Pass Backpack:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Season 19 Elite Royale Pass will have an excellent backpack skin named Gemstone Scarab Backpack.

Season 19 Royale Pass Helmet:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The season 19 Royale Pass helmet skin of PUBG Mobile is called Crimson Beetle Helmet.

Season 19 Royale Pass Airplane:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Airplane skin of Season 19 Royale Pass is called Ancient Vine finish.

Season 19 Royale Pass UMP45 finish:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

Players who can't purchase the Elite Royale Pass will receive a free UMP45 skin called Alien UMP45.

Season 19 Royale Pass AKM skin:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

There is a marvelous weapon skin for AKM assault rifle in the Season 19 Royale Pass. The skin is called Wanderland AKM and will be a magnificent addition to any player's inventory.

Season 19 Royale Pass Grenade Skin:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

There is a superb grenade skin in the Season 19 Royale Pass called Bug Exterminator Grenade skin.

Season 19 Royale Pass Avatar Frame:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The Season 19 Royale Pass avatar is a Jungle insect-based theme with a leaf covering it.

Season 19 Royale Pass 100 RP Outfit:

Image via Mad Tamizha YT

The most awaited reward for each season is the 100 RP outfit. In Season 19, players can choose between two mythic outfits named Insect Queen Set and General Bettle Set.

