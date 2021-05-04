Top 5 tips to make your PUBG Mobile gameplay more professional

PUBG Mobile is arguably the most renowned name in the battle royale genre. The game offers breathtaking dynamics and high-quality ultra HD graphics. To become a pro player in the game, a user needs to understand the game's basic shooting and other related mechanics.

The title has evolved into one of the most played BR games across the globe. This article dives into some of the best suggestions to help make players' gameplay more professional in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Five best tips to make gameplay more professional

#1 - Good sound sense

A good audio device is a must (Image via Mobygeek)

The most important tip to improve gameplay in PUBG Mobile is to have the perfect sense of sound.

A player can predict the enemy's exact position with good sound sense, and it becomes much easier to take him down. For this, a good pair of ear/headphones is recommended.

#2 - Weapons knowledge

Players must have a good sense of which weapons are suitable for a particular situation (Image via Zilliongamer)

PUBG Mobile has one of the vastest armories among battle royale games. The game offers lots of weapons like sniper rifles, assault rifles, shotguns, and much more.

So, a player must have a good sense of which weapons are suitable for a particular situation. For instance, if they are in long-range combat, sniper rifles and DMRs are the perfect weapons, and for close-range battles, assault rifles are the go-to firearms.

#3 - Use of utilities

With correct utility usage, players can even take out whole enemy squads (Image via SunNews)

Players can take advantage of utilities like frag grenades and Molotov cocktails to get an easy knock onto enemies. With correct utility usage, they can even take out whole enemy squads without firing a single bullet.

Other utilities include health kits and boosters like energy drinks and painkillers. These come in handy when players are low on HP and can quickly regain their total health in a few seconds.

#4 - Use of cover and TPP

PUBG Mobile players can play the game on both TPP (Third Person Perspective) and FPP (First Person Perspective (Image via Quora)

The fourth tip on the list is to make proper use of cover and looking for TPP advantage. PUBG Mobile players can play the game on both TPP (Third Person Perspective) and FPP (First Person Perspective).

Professional players always try to shoot opponents while staying in cover. It helps them not expose their bodies in front of enemies.

#5 - Choosing better equipment for weapons

Attachments in PUBG Mobile

Many weapons in PUBG Mobile can be equipped with extra attachments to improve stability, recoil, and capacity. A player should have proper knowledge of which are the perfect attachments for different weapons in the game.

For instance, a compensator reduces recoil recovery, whereas a suppressor reduces the weapon sound and increases the ability to be stealthy.

