Ever since PUBG Mobile’s ban in India over 240 days ago, reviving the game has been a hot topic in the mobile gaming community.

The official announcement regarding a region-specific version was made in November by Krafton. With it, a new website for the game was set up, and several trailers were released. But with no concrete release date, players were left extremely disappointed.

Now, with several developments taking place, it seems that an official announcement about the game’s comeback could be made soon.

PUBG Mobile India’s official comeback announcement expected soon

Over the past week, there has been a lot of progress. 4 trailers were uploaded to the game's YouTube channel but were later deleted. They were the same ones that the developers initially uploaded in November.

Moreover, the game’s Facebook and YouTuber URL was recently changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There is now speculation that an announcement regarding PUBG Mobile India’s return is just a few days away. Joe Michael Antony, aka OR Anto, who is a professional esports athlete for Orange Rock, stated this in one of his recent live streams:

“The trailers which were released two days back will come again in four days and won’t be made private again. That’s all that I can say. I can’t give more leaks that this.”

In one of his streams, Ocean, another prominent PUBG Mobile content creator, said the following:

“You guys want hint? In the coming days, game wouldn’t be released but something will be announced.”

“Expected release date is mostly single digit. I want it to be released on single digit and I know it if this isn’t the case, you will vent out the anger on us. “

When a user asked him about the speculations by Anto, he replied,

“There maybe something on May 6th and this is all I can tell.”

Earlier, in an exclusive statement given to Sportskeeda, he also said:

“Two big announcements are set to happen in the coming month of May. One is likely to be about some Indian teams competing in the PMPL Arabia, while the other is expected to be about the game’s return. I still can’t guarantee the same completely.”

However, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt as these are mere speculations.

