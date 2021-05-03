PUBG Mobile India's Facebook, YouTube URL officially changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India

In a recent development, PUBG Mobile India's Facebook, YouTube URL has officially been changed to Battleground Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile has become a household name in India, establishing a vast and loyal fanbase. However, the game’s ban in early November left the players thoroughly disappointed.

The announcement of the Indian version sparked a commotion in India and users were hyped for the return of their favorite title. Days and months have passed by, and it seemed that hope had begun to diminish.

The last few days have brought in a number of developments, and leaks have created hype that is far from being settled.

PUBG Mobile India's social media and YouTube URL changed

The user name of the official PUBG Mobile India facebook page has been changed

As stated earlier, the URL and username of the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile India has been changed. The new username is 'BattlegroundsMobileIN.'

The URL of the website has been changed

Besides this, the URL of the official YouTube channel has also been changed to www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein.

The announcment about change in link

The same was posted by the server manager on the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile India.

This came after leaks about the renaming of PUBG Mobile India to Battlegrounds Mobile India had surfaced. Recently, a creative was discovered on the game's official website that suggested the change in the name.

It was a poster/thumbnail of a private video in the same collection on Vimeo. Players can have a look at it below:

The leaked creative that suggested about the change in name

The discovered file was named "India Recall Campaign Motion_v02.mp4" (translated from Korean) which suggests that an announcement about the changes is on the card. Previously, a few trailers were uploaded on YouTube channel and were later made private.

Players can follow the official handles of PUBG Mobile India for updates

