PUBG Mobile Kr limitations for worldwide users postponed by developers

The PUBG Mobile Korea restrictions, announced in March and supposed to be implemented starting May 1st, 2021, have been postponed.

PUBG Mobile KRJP (Korea and Japan) is one of the regional adaptions of the renowned battle royale title. The game has a vast player base and is even extensively played by users outside the specified regions due to the abundance of in-game cosmetics.

In March, the developers of the specific variants announced service restrictions for users from Overseas Regions, Excluding the Japan / Republic of Korea that would make the game inaccessible by the end of June 2021.

These limitations were set to be implemented over the course of a few weeks starting May 1st, 2021. However, in one of the social media posts, PUBG Mobile Korea has announced that these restrictions will be postponed.

PUBG Mobile KR limitations for worldwide users postponed

The notice by the developers states the following:

“Dear Users, this is from PUBG MOBILE. Limitations of Users out of Korea or Japan released on Mar 31(Wed), 2021 would be postponed. The new execution time of the Limitations is still in adjusting and we will inform you of the fixed date later.”

According to a notice on PUBG Mobile Japan’s website, players will be informed about the limitation once the schedule for the same has been confirmed. Meanwhile, the terms of use of the game (added Article 19 (14)), which were scheduled to be revised on June 30th, 2021, will be done as announced by the developers.

It reads:

This application and this service can be used only from Japan and the Republic of Korea. We shall be able to determine your area of use by any method that we consider reasonable, such as your IP address.

This implies that despite the rescheduling of the restrictions, PUBG Mobile Korea will eventually become inaccessible for all the users outside the region of Korea and Japan.

