WATCH: PUBG Mobile India's deleted trailers that were uploaded accidentally on April 29th

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most discussed topics in the Indian mobile gaming community for a while. The game's suspension came in like a bolt from the blue and left millions of fans disheartened.

At the same time, the announcement of the localized Indian variant was cherished by users. Ever since this news, they have been waiting for its release.

In a recent development, a series of four videos, titled "All new PUBG Mobile coming to India," were uploaded on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel. However, these videos were made private within a few minutes, and they received around 2k likes before getting removed.

PUBG Mobile India's deleted trailers that were uploaded accidentally on April 29th

Some users were able to watch them, and a few even managed to record these small clips. Here are two of the four videos uploaded on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

(Clip via: Harshil)

(Clip via: mi_gaming)

The clips make it quite evident that the videos uploaded on the channel were the same trailers uploaded earlier in November, which featured PUBG Mobile players and influencers, Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten.

A screenshot of Ghatak's story

Meanwhile, Ghatak, another professional PUBG Mobile player, also uploaded an Instagram story that stated:

"Everyone has seen it now; Let's start practicing now."

A snippet of Ocean's Instagram story

Ocean Sharma, a pro PUBG Mobile caster and influencer, posted a story on his Instagram handle that stated:

"Something was uploaded, but it wasn't meant to be done today and will be released on another date."

The professional player, in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, was quoted:

"The leak of the trailers today was very uncertain. No one had expected this. What exactly happened about the leaks today from the official channel is still unknown as they were just old trailers that have been released long back."

