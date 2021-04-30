PUBG Mobile’s ban last year took the Indian mobile gaming community by storm and left it extremely heartbroken. Back in September, the game was amongst the 118 apps axed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to security and privacy issues.

A ray of hope then appeared as the announcement regarding the return of the battle royale title was made by Krafton in November. However, since then, there have been various developments, although no definite release date has been provided, leaving fans dismayed.

Four trailers of the game were recently released on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel, but they were later deleted. This has again built up the hype around the comeback of the battle royale title in India.

PUBG Mobile professionals react as PUBG Mobile India trailers accidentally drop on YouTube

As stated above, four trailers were dropped on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. Some users were able to get glimpses of the videos that were released.

However, they were the same ones that were earlier released on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile India in November.

Clips were released and later deleted

The clips featuring prominent figures Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten stated the game was coming soon.

Here are a few of the reactions from PUBG Mobile professionals:

MortaL

Ara hai kya? — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) April 29, 2021

Jonathan

Screenshot of Jonathan's Instagram story

Maxtern

PUBG Mobile INDIA uploaded teaser by mistake and made it private.

😁Date aa rhi hai…… — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) April 29, 2021

Ghatak

Screenshot of Ghatak's Instagram story

Mavi

Kya bhayia? — Harman Mavi (@toxic_mavi) April 29, 2021

8bit Mamba

Nahi.. Eid ke baad a paoonga.. — Salman Ahmad (@8bitMamba_) April 29, 2021

Ocean

Screenshot of Ocean's Instagram story

Snax Gaming

Screenshot of Snax Gaming's Instagram story

Kullthegreat

Maine suna pubg mobile India m aa rha hai vaapis — Kuldeep Lather (@Kullthegreat) April 29, 2021

iMazik

Earlier, in a cryptic message, Dynamo, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, also mentioned that the trailer of the game would be released on a double-digit date. He added that the game would be launched on a single-digit.

Speculations regarding the comeback of PUBG Mobile India are now sky-high. Fans are extremely excited and are waiting for further information to come out.

