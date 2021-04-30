PUBG Mobile’s ban last year took the Indian mobile gaming community by storm and left it extremely heartbroken. Back in September, the game was amongst the 118 apps axed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to security and privacy issues.
A ray of hope then appeared as the announcement regarding the return of the battle royale title was made by Krafton in November. However, since then, there have been various developments, although no definite release date has been provided, leaving fans dismayed.
Four trailers of the game were recently released on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel, but they were later deleted. This has again built up the hype around the comeback of the battle royale title in India.
Also read: Krafton focussing on PUBG Mobile India comeback, no pre-registration plans for PUBG: New State
PUBG Mobile professionals react as PUBG Mobile India trailers accidentally drop on YouTube
As stated above, four trailers were dropped on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. Some users were able to get glimpses of the videos that were released.
However, they were the same ones that were earlier released on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile India in November.
The clips featuring prominent figures Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten stated the game was coming soon.
Also read: "PUBG Mobile India has been given a green signal by the government": GodNixon Gaming shares update on game's return
Here are a few of the reactions from PUBG Mobile professionals:
MortaL
Jonathan
Maxtern
Ghatak
Mavi
8bit Mamba
Ocean
Snax Gaming
Kullthegreat
iMazik
Earlier, in a cryptic message, Dynamo, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, also mentioned that the trailer of the game would be released on a double-digit date. He added that the game would be launched on a single-digit.
Speculations regarding the comeback of PUBG Mobile India are now sky-high. Fans are extremely excited and are waiting for further information to come out.
Also read: "We care about the Indian market greatly": Sean Hyunil Sohn (Head of Corporate Development at Krafton) speaks on PUBG Mobile India comeback