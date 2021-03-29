"PUBG Mobile India has been given green signal by the government": GodNixon Gaming shares update on game's return

PUBG Mobile has been one of the hot topics in the Indian mobile gaming community for the last few months. In early September, the title was named on the list of applications blocked by the Government of India, while the servers were accessible till late October.

The suspension thoroughly disheartened Indian fans, but the announcement of a particular Indian version revitalized them and provided them with a ray of hope.

With the teasers and website being released, players were hyped for PUBG Mobile's comeback in India. However, this excitement was short-lived as, despite numerous developments, no concrete release date has emerged.

GodNixon, aka Luv Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, has now shared an update that the government has finally approved PUBG Mobile India.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India is yet to be released, and all existing APK files on the internet are fake

According to GodNixon, PUBG Mobile India has received the green signal from the government

GodNixon, in one of his recent videos, titled "PUBG Mobile India 🇮🇳 Update! Government Approved," said the following:

"According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return."

Advertisement

TSM Ghatak, PUBG Mobile pro, had stated the following in a tweet a day before GodNixon's clip came out:

"I wasn't going to reveal this, but the audience's support couldn't stop me from making revelations. The following two months will be very good for PUBG lovers, and numerous exciting updates are coming soon for TSM lovers. Please don't ask for a date."

Nahi batane wala tha par apne londo ka pyaar rok nahi paya next two months are very good for pubg lovers and so many interesting news coming soon for TSM lovers ❤️ please don’t ask for date — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) March 27, 2021

However, it is essential to point out that no official announcement has been made about PUBG Mobile's availability in India.

Advertisement

Also read: "We are waiting for the Indian government's consideration and decision": Krafton issues clarification on Chairman's PUBG Mobile India statement

Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, had told Akshat Rathee (MD and co-founder, NODWIN Gaming) this at the 2021 India Gaming Conference when asked about the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India:

"I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly, and also, that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen."

This statement indicates that PUBG Mobile India is the top priority for Krafton. The South Korean gaming company is making every effort to bring back the battle royale title in the country.

Also read: "We are in full efforts to bring PUBG Mobile to India:" Krafton representative shares PUBG Mobile India comeback update (Exclusive)