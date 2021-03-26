PUBG Mobile India is yet to be released, and all existing APK files on the internet are fake

PUBG Mobile India has been one of the most talked-about games in India for a while now.

The title was announced in November last year in the wake of the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. A teaser was soon released, and a website was also launched.

The announcement was a ray of hope for Indian PUBG Mobile fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the return of the beloved game.

However, the respite was only momentary. Despite the positive updates regarding PUBG Mobile India, no revelations have been made about the game's release.

Since PUBG Mobile India was announced, numerous download links for the APK files of the game have been circulating on the internet.

All existing PUBG Mobile India APK files on the internet are fake

Players should note that PUBG Mobile India is yet to be released by the developers, which means that any APK files available on the internet are 100% fake.

A fake PUBG Mobile India APK file link

Another fake PUBG Mobile India APK file link

Players should not download these fake files under any circumstances as they could be malware disguised as an APK file. They could, therefore, be a threat to a device's security.

Players should instead consider following PUBG Mobile India's official handles to keep up with the latest updates or developments about the game.

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel: Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

