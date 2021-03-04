"We are in full efforts to bring PUBG Mobile to India:" Krafton representative shares PUBG Mobile India comeback update (Exclusive)

PUBG Mobile is nothing short of an industry juggernaut. The title is unmatched in terms of popularity. Even though it broke numerous records regarding viewership and revenue, 2020 hasn't been the best year for the game, given the regulatory obstacles. PUBG Mobile is planning a comeback in a big way.

In one of the biggest blows to the game, PUBG Mobile was abruptly banned in multiple countries, including India's biggest markets. Since its suspension last year, the game's potential return has been a closely watched development.

Meanwhile, in November 2020, Korean gaming company Krafton Inc’s announcement of a unique Indian version revitalized fans in the region. The publication of an official trailer and website added legitimacy to speculation of the game's comeback.

The excitement was short-lived because developments have been sluggish since the trailer. The company has established a subsidiary in India, which is a positive step in the right direction for the comeback. However, players have been patiently waiting for the launch to be announced.

Sportskeeda reached out to Krafton seeking an update on the release and comeback strategy for PUBG Mobile in India.

Krafton representative shares PUBG Mobile India comeback update

When asked about Krafton's plans for expansion in the Indian market, as stated in one of their official blog posts, the representative said,

"As we announced, KRAFTON is planning to make an investment worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries ecosystem."

He added,

"With KRAFTON doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of the new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India."

Krafton has clarified that it is making every effort to bring back the battleground experience for Indian players.

Their response clarified why the recently unveiled PUBG: New State's pre-registration is not available in India. The company seems to be working on the game's release in India. One thing is for certain, Krafton is not avoiding the Indian market.

