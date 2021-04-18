PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games available for mobile devices. The game has garnered millions of fans and players across the globe. It offers high-quality graphics with engaging dynamics.

The Ace tier is one of the elite leagues in the game. Players are always looking to reach the Ace tier and become more skilled players and get bonus rewards.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 tips to rank up quickly to Ace tier

#1 - Get more chicken dinners

Image via PUBG Mobile

A chicken dinner will help players to reach higher tiers like Ace and Conqueror more quickly in PUBG Mobile. Players should go for more wins or get the top 5 positions in every match when pushing their ranks to Ace in the game.

#2 - Rack up more kills

Image via PUBG Mobile

To rank up quickly on PUBG Mobile, a player needs to get a high number of kills in each match. With a high kill count per match, players will receive more tier ranking points, which will eventually help them to rank up to Ace quickly.

Players receive 20-30 tier ranking points for getting seven to eight kills per match in the PUBG Mobile game.

#3 - Have a good device and data connection

Image via Smartprix

PUBG Mobile is a graphics-heavy game and requires an adequate device to run smoothly. The game requires at least 4GB RAM to run with minimal stutters. Also, a quality data connection is required to run the game without any lag issues.

#4 - Survive early stages of the match:

Image via RedBull

Players will get lots of negative tier ranking points on getting killed in the rally stages of the game. After that, it will take two to three matches to recover the lost ranking points. Players need to survive in the early stages of the game to not lose any ranking points.

#5 - Play with the regular squad

PUBG Mobile regular squad

Most of the time, players play the game with random teammates. Players might not get enough cover fire in a random team and get eliminated in the initial stages of the match. Players should also look to play the game with regular teammates.

In a regular team, all players have better coordination, and it will produce better results in the game as well.

