AKM vs M762: Which is the better gun for short-range in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games across the globe. The title offers lots of weapons: assault rifles, sniper rifles, shotguns, and more. Players get the ultimate battle royale experience with HD quality graphics and immersive in-game elements.

Players get most of their gunfights in close-range. The AKM and Beryl M762 are two very contested weapons in short-range battles. In this article, we have discussed which is a better short-range weapon among AKM and Beryl M762 in the PUBG Mobile game.

PUBG Mobile: AKM vs M762:

#1 Rate of Fire:

Image via PUBG Mobile

The rate of fire is the rate with which a weapon shoots its bullets in a given interval of time. For PUBG Mobile, the fire rate for AKM assault rifles is 600 shots per minute. The Beryl M762 has a better firing rate with 698 shots per minute. Hence, Beryl M762 will connect more bullets onto the enemy's body as compared to AKM in 1v1 combat.

#2 Damage per hit:

AKM assault rifle in PUBG Mobile

The AKM has a base damage per hit of 49 per shot in the game. The Beryl M762 has slightly less damage per hit among all weapons, which uses 7.62mm ammunition. It comes with a base damage of 47 damage per hit. In this segment, AKM is the clear winner with better damage per hit.

#3 Reload time:

Image via Reddit

The reloading time of a weapon is a key deciding factor for a player in winning a gunfight in PUBG Mobile. For the AKM assault rifle, the standard reload time is 2.9 seconds, which can be reduced to 1.5 seconds with the help of a quickdraw magazine. The Beryl M762 assault rifles also have the same reload time as that of the AKM assault rifle in the title.

#4 Attachments and Recoil:

Image via Blogili

In this section, the Beryl M762 gets an advantage over the AKM assault rifle. A player can only use a muzzle and a magazine in the AKM rifle. The Beryl M762 can be equipped with an extra grip for better stability and recoil control. The recommended attachments for AKM assault rile in PUBG Mobile are a compensator for reducing recoil and extended quickdraw magazine for extra ammo capacity and faster reload time.

For Beryl M762, the player can use a compensator for recoil control, a vertical grip for improving the sturdiness of the weapon, and an extended quickdraw magazine.

