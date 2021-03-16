PUBG Mobile is one of the most played and downloaded Battle Royale games on the internet. The game features HD-quality graphics and mesmerizing maps and modes to play. Players can also upgrade their tiers or leagues to get into top leaderboards and make their stats look good.

The highest tier in the game is Conqueror and is given to the top 500 players of each server after reaching the Ace tier. For players who want to rank push to higher leagues like Conqueror and lacks the required experience in it. This article discusses how to rank push to the Conqueror in Season 18 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: How to rank push to Conqueror in Season 18:

#1 Get good loot first:

In rank push, it is essential to gather loot first. For this, players should choose their landing spot carefully to get enough loot including, good weapons, utilities, and vehicles. Some of the recommended places to go while trying to push your rank to Conqueror are Gerogopol City and Yasnaya Polyana, as these places are wide in the area and have lots of compounds.

#2 Choose your teammates wisely:

If players are pushing their rank to Conqueror in a duo or squad, it is important to choose their teammates wisely. There will be lots of tough situations where a player will need his teammate's support and cover fire. In a solo rank push, it all depends on the personal skills of the player. When playing in a duo or squad, try to recruit a good sniper player in the team to get the upper hand in long-range gunfights.

#3 Avoid unnecessary battles:

The third tip for rank pushing to Conqueror in Season 18 of PUBG Mobile, always try to take battles that the In-Game Leader feels are important. Players can push a compound that they feel will be important in the last stages of the game. Otherwise, it is recommended to avoid gunfights in which the team has a disadvantage.

#4 Protect your vehicles:

Vehicles are of great importance in the rank push to higher leagues in PUBG Mobile. Dacia and UAZ are the two best vehicles in the game. These vehicles will help players rotate faster into the safe zone and provide good cover in the final circles of the game. A player can burst down his vehicle to get a safe hardcover from enemy players.

#5 Carry enough utilities:

PUBG Mobile payers can equip lots of utilities like smoke grenades, frag grenades, Molotov cocktails, and other healing items. These grenades come very handily in getting easy knocks onto enemy players when used cleverly. A player can heal to full capacity with the help of first aid kits and other healing boosters if they are low on hitpoints. So carry enough utilities, and don't forget to use them in situations where the team is in a bad position on the map.

