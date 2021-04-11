PUBG Mobile: STE crowned PEL 2021 season 1 League Stage champions

The five-week-long league stage of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded with Six Two Eight (STE) crowned as champions.

The top 15 teams from the league stages have qualified for the grand finals scheduled from April 15th to 18th. Fan-favorite Nova XQF finished the league stages in sixth place, while another fan-favorite 4 AM couldn't qualify for the finals.

PEL 2021 Season 1 League stage Overall standings(based on weekly Point System)

The fifth week of PEL 2021 Season 1 concluded today with LGD Gaming emerging as weekly champions. They have been awarded 1,000,000 Yuan in prize money.

LGD Gaming won PEL Season 1 week 5

At the end of the fifth week of the PEL 2021 Season 1, LGD claimed pole position with aggressive gameplay in the final two matches, finishing with 63 kills and 131 points. It was followed by week 2 champion STE with 47 kills and 108 points. Q9 finished third with 95 points.

Fan-favorites and week 3 champions Nova XQF finished in the eighth spot with 75 points, while week 1 champion TEC finished in 12th place.

LGD Suki was awarded the overall MVP of the week with 428.2 average damage and 2.2 average kills.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 5 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 5 finals Overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Tianba with nine kills, followed by LGD and STE with 10 and five frags. LGD Suki bagged the MVP title with 10 frags.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 5 Overall standings

The second match, once again played on Miramar, was clinched by Team Weibo with 10 kills. However, STE topped the points table. The team played aggressively to secure 14 kills, where Wyy alone clinched six frags.

Nova XQF claimed the third match, which was played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with five kills. However, Team SMG topped the points table with eight frags. Q9 SunflowerU was awarded the MVP title with three kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Team Game with nine kills. All Gamers played aggressively to clinch 14 frags. They were followed by LGD with nine kills.

The fifth and final match was again won by Team Game with 12 kills points, followed by LGD and The Chosen, who managed to bag 10 and six kills.

Overall League Rankings of the PEL 2021 S1

1. Six Two Eight (STE) - 70 points

2. The Chosen - 57 points

3. Titan Esports Club(TEC) - 53 points

4. LGD - 53 points

5. Team Weibo - 48 points

6. Nova XQF - 38 points

7. Q9 - 38 points

8. TJB - 36 points

9. All Gamers - 35 points

10. Team SMG - 28 points

11. Tianba - 28 points

12. Team Game - 25 points

13. Royal Never give up(RNG) - 20 points

14. Team Pai - 20 points

15. Show Time - 17 points

16. Four Angry Men - 12 points

17. DKG - 11 points

18. RSG - two points

19. ACT - two points

20. JDE - two points

Four Angry Men, DKG, RSG, ACT, and JDE couldn't make it to the grand finals and were eliminated from the tournament.