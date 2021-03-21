PUBG Mobile: STE crowned PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 champions

The final day of the second week of the PEL 2021 Season 1 has concluded, with Six Two Eight (STE) emerging as champions and winning 1,000,000 Yuan ($ 153,000).

STE

This event is one of the biggest tournaments of Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) esports. The PEL 2021 season 1 started on March 11th and will continue until April 18th. The top 15 teams from the regular season will qualify for the finals scheduled from April 15th to April 18th.

At the end of week 2 of PEL 2021 season 1, STE led the points table with a total of 46 kills and 109 points. Following it closely was Team SMG with 42 kills and 95 points. Team Weibo grabbed the third position in the second week with 39 kills and 94 points.

A total of 10 matches were played in the week 2 final (day 3 and day 4), and over three different maps were spread over two days. Fan-favorite 4 AM and Nova XQF secured 9th and 10th place. Star player Nova XQF Paraboy once again showed his class to bag 18 kills.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 4: Overall standings

STE emerged as winners in the first match on Miramar with 11 kill points, while TEC finished behind them in second place with nine frags.

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by Nova XQF with 10 kills, followed by Show Time with seven eliminations. Star player Paraboy secured eight kills in the match to bag the MVP title.

TJB Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with eight kills, while STE and TEC finished behind it with 15 points each.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was clinched by Team Pai with 28 points, followed by SMG with 16 points.

The fifth and final match on Erangel saw The Chosen emerging as winners with 11 kills, followed by TJB with four kills and 4 AM with nine kill points.