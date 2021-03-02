PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 teams, schedule, and format announced

The much-awaited Peacekeeper Elite 2021 Season 1 (PEL 2021), an official tournament for Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), has been announced.

The tournament commences from March 11th, with 20 teams invited to battle it out over five weeks and qualify for the Finals.

PEL 2021 Season 1 schedule

PEL 2021 Season 1

The event's regular season will span over five weeks, with five games played every day on the match days. Sanhok has been added to the map list for the 2021 circuit.

The matchday will start with two matches on the desert arena, Miramar, followed by the rainforest map, Sanhok. The last two games will take place in the classic map, Erangel.

The top 15 teams from the regular season will move to the finals. The matches will start at 6:00 PM local time.

Match schedule at the PEL 2021 Season 1

PEL 2021 Season 1 point system

Matches will be played in the FPP mode, and two points will be awarded for a kill in the first two circles and one point for each kill from the third circle.

New points system that will be followed

In the latest development, PEL officials have announced a tweak to the point system.

The first-placed team will be awarded 12 points for a win, while the second and third-ranked sides will get 10 and 8 points, respectively. The fourth, fifth, and sixth-ranked teams will receive 7, 6, and 4 points, respectively.

The seventh and eighth-ranked sides will obtain 2 points each. Similarly, the ninth and tenth-placed teams will be awarded only one placement point.

The 12th to 15th ranked teams will not be awarded any points.

Invited teams for the PEL 2021 Season 1

PEL 2021 Season 1 teams

Nova XQF Royal Never Give Up Four Angry Men Six Two Eight Team Pai JD Esports Qing Jiu Club LGD Gaming Team Game All Gamers ACT Gaming The Chosen ShowTime Tianba Da Kun Gaming(DKG) Team Weibo Regan S Gaming(RSG) Give Me Five Still Moving Under Gunfire Tong Jia Bao Esports

Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 (PEL 2020)

In 2020, Game for Peace organized three seasons of the tournament. The first season was from April 9th to June 21st and had a prize pool of around 290,000 USD. It was won by All Gamers.

The second season went from July 24th to August 23rd and was claimed by Nova XQF. Star player Paraboy claimed the MVP title in the finals. The total prize pool saw an increase to around 325,000 USD.

The third iteration of the PEL 2020 was the biggest ever, boasting more than 3 million USD as the prize pool. The tournament was scheduled from September 25th to October 25th and was won by Four Angry Men.

It will be interesting to see whether, this time, other teams can challenge the domination of Four Angry Men and Nova XQF.