PUBG Mobile: 4AM crowned PEL Season 3 champions

The finals of the Peacekeeper Elite League Season 3, aka the PEL Season 3, concluded with Four Angry Men, aka 4AM, emerging as champions. The finals started on 22nd October and ended today, i.e., on 25th October.

This PEL Season 3 is the most prominent official tournament for Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams were battling it out for the title and mammoth prize pool.

The regular season concluded on 18th October, with Elite Esports, aka ELG, winning the league stages.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2020 and PEC 2020

4AM and Nova XQF qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020). The two teams to qualify for the PMGC 2020 Season Zero are selected according to the annual points system mentioned below:

Annual points system

4AM and ELG qualified for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 (PEC 2020), scheduled for 14th and 15th November. Nova XQF, as champions of the PEC 2019, is automatically invited to this year's event.

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals overall standings

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals overall standings (top five)

4AM finished in pole position with 118 kills and 271 points, while ELG was in second place with 102 kills and 217 points. TJB sat in the third spot, having picked up 75 kills and 181 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF came back strongly on the last day to finish in sixth place.

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals overall standings (six to fifteen)

Day 4 of the PEL Season 3 started with Tianba winning the first match on Miramar with nine kill points, while 4AM claimed the second match on Miramar thanks to ten frags.

YQL notched up the third match on Erangel with ten kills, while RNG clinched the fourth match of Erangel after securing 12 eliminations. The final game on Erangel saw Nova XQF come out on top with 14 kills.

Prize pools distribution for top 3 teams

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.14 million USD), the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event worldwide.

4AM: 2,000,000 RMB (300k USD)

Elite Esports (ELG): 1,000,000 RMB (150k USD)

Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB): 400,000 RMB (60k USD)

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals MVP