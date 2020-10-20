PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2020): Qualified teams, country slots, and other details announced

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero (PMGC 2020) is drawing closer by the day. This tournament features a massive $2,000,000 prize pool, the highest-ever prize pool for any global tournament in PUBG Mobile.

Although the schedule of the tournament isn't public yet, Season Zero of the PMGC 2020 is expected to begin in late November, with Chinese teams involved. Fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the action, as this time, this event will be based on new game mechanisms, graphics, and a new points system.

PMGC 2020 description

According to an earlier announcement, the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and the PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMWC) were combined into a single tournament, resulting in a massive prize pool of $2 million. The PMGC 2020 will feature some of the best teams from around the world. The number of teams to participate, however, hasn’t been revealed, although it is rumoured that 20 sides will feature.

As of now, Bigetron Esports, as champions of the PMWL East 2020, and Team Futbolist, as winners of the PMWL West 2020, are the only two teams that have received a direct invitation from the officials.

PMPL SEA Finals Season 2 format

The format for the PMGC 2020 is such that it will select:

Top four teams from the PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals

Top three teams from the PMPL Americas Season 2 Finals

Top three sides from the EMEA League Finals

The winners of the Japan League Season Zero

The winners of the PMPL Chinese Taipei

Winners of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2nd Half Korea

Top two teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals

Two teams from the Chinese region

It is also rumoured that one team will be selected from the PMCO Fall Split Wildcard region. However, nothing regarding this has been confirmed by the officials.

The format for qualification of Chinese teams is quite interesting, as it takes into account all three seasons of the PEL (Peacekeeper Elite League). The two teams to qualify for the PMGC 2020 Season Zero will be selected according to the annual points system mentioned below:

PEL annual points system

Currently, according to this annual points table, the two teams who are leading the pack to qualify for the PMGC 2020 from China are Team Nova XQF and 4 Angry Men (4AM), who have performed well in PEL S1 and PEL S2.

These teams are leading with 38 and 22 points, respectively. However, PEL S3 can change all the dynamics of qualification, with the third season awarding a massive 50 points to the winner.

Top 2 teams from China will qualify for PMGC 2020.2 teams will select on the basis of New annual point system(pel S1 + S2 +S3)[Pic1]@NovaEsportsTeam Is leading the table after pel 2 with 38 points(3rd in pel S1:- 8points +1st in pel S2:-30 points[pic2]#PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/69bQV90EBT — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) September 25, 2020

The Chinese region, considered to provide the toughest competition in the PUBG Mobile esports scene, will have a lot of expectations on the world stage. Although they have dominated singlehandedly in earlier events, this time, it will be a different scenario with the new game meta.

The PMGC 2020, unfortunately, won’t feature any Indian teams as PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last month. Whether this tournament will be held offline or online hasn't been announced. The decision will be taken based on the situation of the global pandemic at that point.

PMGC 2020 Season Zero slots so far:

PMSC Korea 2nd Half Finals overall standings

PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season Zero Champions: Blue Bees