PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 format, schedule, and teams announced

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 Fall Split will kick off from 15th October 2020. This tournament will feature the 20 best teams from South Asia, and the regular season will go on for three game weeks, ending on 1st November 2020.

After the regular season, 16 teams from the 20 will qualify for the The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Fall Split Finals. The qualification format has been tweaked from the Spring Split, and it will be a healthy challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.

The top teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

Format for the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Regular Season

20 teams will be divided into five groups with four teams in each pool.

groups with teams in each pool. Each group will play the other three in a round robin format for three weeks.

A total of 60 matches will be played in the regular season, with each team playing 48 matches (16 matches per week).

Matches will be played every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

16 teams out of the 20 teams in the regular season will qualify for the Finals.

Qualification for the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals

The top three teams from each group will advance to the finals, amounting to a total of 15 teams.

The 16th team will be selected on the basis of the standings of the remaining five teams (bottom team of each group ). The top team among these five teams will qualify for the Finals.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Regular season schedule

PMPL South Asia Season 2 regular season Week 1 schedule

PMPL South Asia Season 2 regular season Week 2 schedule

Advertisement

PMPL South Asia Season 2 regular season Week 3 schedule

Pools for the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Regular Season

Group A

Assiduous Esports Inertia Esports Team T2K SG Scytes Esports

Group B

PN Crew Abrupt slayers 7 Sea Esports R3D Esports

Group C:

Venom Legends Elementrix Futurestation Esports 247 Gaming

Group D:

A1 Esports Pain x ELMT VTN x Jyanmara Stalwart Esports

Group E:

CZ x High Voltage DRS Gaming Dead Eyes Guys Team Bablu

(1/2) These are the teams in their respective groups that will be fighting in the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia! Where the real action begins. #PMPL



Live from 15th October, 5:30pm GMT+5. Exclusive on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel!

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0 pic.twitter.com/CvG0TLSsKR — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 12, 2020

Advertisement

(2/2) These are the teams in their respective groups that will be fighting in the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia! Where the real action begins. #PMPL



Live from 15th October, 5:30pm GMT+5. Exclusive on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel!

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0 pic.twitter.com/KuGZaB7QUu — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 12, 2020

It will also be interesting to see the tournament's viewership numbers following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. The Indian market had accounted for a significant chunk of the viewership for the PMPL South Asia Season 2 in its Spring Split.