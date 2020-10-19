PUBG Mobile: EMEA League grand finals teams and schedule announced

The league stage of the EMEA League (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), which commenced on 9th October, has concluded, with Natus Vincere emerging as winners.

Thirty-two top teams from these regions, split into four groups, battled it out in the league stage. The top 16 teams have now advanced to the grand finals, scheduled from 22nd October to 25th October.

EMEA League schedule

The top three teams from the grand finals of the EMEA League will move forward to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero. The EMEA League features a massive prize pool of $100,000.

Top 16 teams qualified for EMEA League grand finals

1. Natus Vincere (Commonwealth of Independent States)

2. World of Wonders (Turkey)

3. Team 1218 (Commonwealth of Independent States)

4. Klas Game Esports (Turkey)

5. Naixcs (Commonwealth of Independent States)

6. Iraqi Elite (Iraq)

7. Headquarters (Saudi Arabia)

8. Team Umbra (Germany)

9. Snake Squad (ME and AF)

10. Oshtekk Warriors (Saudi Arabia)

11. Frag Machines (Iraq)

12. Konina Power (Commonwealth of Independent States)

13. Godsent (Europe)

14. Alliance (Commonwealth of Independent States)

15. Blaze Esports (Turkey)

16. Fastpay Wildcats (Turkey)

EMEA League's league stage overall standings

An incredibly exciting league stage is now over!

About PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC)

What the PMGC is all about

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero (PMGC Season Zero) is getting closer. It features a $2,000,000 prize pool, the highest-ever rewarding tournament in PUBG Mobile history.

The top four teams from the SEA region and three sides each from the EMEA League and PMPL Americas will qualify for the PMGC. Two each from the Peacekeeper Elite League, China, and the PMPL South Asia will also be eligible for the PMGC.

Blue Bees from the Japan League and ArCrestart from Street Challenge, Korea, have already qualified for the PMGC. One team from Chinese Taipei and one (expected) from the Wildcard Region will also participate in this highly-anticipated event. PMWL East Champion Bigetron RA and PMWL West Champions Futbolist are invited directly to the PMGC.