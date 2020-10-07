Natus Vincere, aka Navi announces PUBG Mobile roster

As PUBG Mobile Esports continues to grow worldwide, highly decorated organisations are entering the scene at a rapid pace, with Natus Vincere aka NAVI being the latest to join the fray.

The highly reputed Ukranian organisation, which has a number of rosters in many PC titles, decided to sign the two players who previously played for the European PUBG Mobile team The Dream Eaters, and one player who represented Konina Power, who won the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Club Open Russia & CIS.

These additions were revealed today, on back of the announcement made on 1st October 2020, wherein they entered the scene with the signing of Dmytro '’Oldboy'' Bui from Russia.

Considering the growth of PUBG Mobile E-Sports worldwide, which attained close to 1 million viewers at its peak for the World League in August, new organisations are bound to follow suit and sign more teams.

The full roster details are as follows:

Vitalii “Matic” Shulga (Previously played for The DreamEaters)

Alexey “Mequ” Tolov (Previously played for The DreamEaters)

Daniil “Tixzy” Suchkov (Previously played for Konina Power)

Dmytro ‘’Oldboy’’ Bui (Previously played for Team New Era)

Interestingly the team has also been invited to prestigious Chinese tournament - Peace Keeper Elite Championship, also dubbed as the PEC, where they will be facing the top tier teams from around the world, and most importantly, from the highly-competitive Chinese region. Unfortunately, the team won’t be able to travel to china at full force as two of their main players - Mequ and Tixzy, will have to stay at home due to age restrictions. Their replacements for the tournament are yet to be named by NAVI.

The #EMEA League 2020 groupings are determined. Four groups, each with 8 teams and equal chances to qualify to the League Finals from October 22 to October 25. From which of the four groups the EMEA League 2020 winner will arise? pic.twitter.com/zaEivmplDy — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 4, 2020

Following the signing by such a huge organisation, it would be interesting to see how the roster will perform in upcoming tournaments, like the EMEA league, which is just around the corner. The Players will have to grind to ensure that they maintain the reputation of the name NAVI.

About Natus Vincere:-

Natus Vincere aka Navi (from Latin - born to win) are an eSports team based in Ukraine, Europe, and was founded on December 17, 2009. Initially, the abbreviation NAVI was borrowed from the film "Avatar", and its final form was acquired after a competition was conducted among the fans to decide on a team name. They have a presence in games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, FIFA, League of Legends, PUBG, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite. To date, Navi has earned more than 6 Million USD in the prizes.