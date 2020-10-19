PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 League Stage overall standings

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2, which commenced on 22nd September, has concluded, with Team Queso emerging as winners.

Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, were battling it out in the League Stage. The top 16 teams have advanced to the grand final that is scheduled from 22nd October to 25th October.

The top three teams from the Grand Finals of PMPL Americas S2 will move forward to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season zero.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

Top 16 teams qualified for PMPL Americas Grand Finals :

PMPL S2 Americas league stage overall standings

Day 4 of the final week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas started with Klaze Esports winning the first match on Vikendi with four kills. Cloud 9 notched up eleven kills to finish in second place.

The second game on Erangel saw a victory for Loops Esports, who picked up fifteen kills. Meanwhile, B4 Esports eliminated 8 players in the lobby.

PMPL S2 Americas league stage overall standings

Ace1 emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with ten eliminations to their name while Meta Gaming claimed six kills to finish in second place. Cloud 9 finished third with two frags to their name.

Advertisement

The fourth game of the day, which took place on Miramar, was won by Alpha 7 Esports, who registered eight kills while Loops Esports finished second by laying waste to ten enemies.

Tribe Gaming emerged victorious in the final match of Erangel with 14 kills while Tempo Storm took 3 kills in the match.

PMPL S2 Americas league stage overall standings

In the overall points table, Team Queso maintained their pole position with 320 kills and 613 points while Loops Esports made a comeback in the last week to finish in the second position with 280 kills and 527 points. The top three is rounded off by Tempo Storm with 251 kills and 509 points. Fan-favorite Cloud 9 put up a disappointing show and finished in 13th place.