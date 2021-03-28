PUBG Mobile: Nova XQF crowned PEL 2021 season 1 week 3 champions

The final day of the third week of the PEL 2021 Season 1 has concluded, with fan-favorite NOVA XQF emerging as weekly champions. The team was awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($ 153,000) in prize money.

At the end of week 3 of PEL 2021 season 1, NovaXQF topped the weekly points table with a total of 62 kills and 116 points. Following it closely was week 2 champion STE with 62 kills and 106 points. All Gamers grabbed the third position in the second week with 35 kills and 93 points.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL S1 week 3 finals

Star player Paraboy topped the charts for the highest number of kills in the weekly finals with 23, followed by his teammate, Order, who eliminated 22 enemies. Another star player, Wyy from STE, secured third place with 19 frags. 16 of the frags came in the final two matches.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 finals: Overall standings

Q9 emerged as winners in the first match on Miramar with 26 points, while All Gamers and Team Game finished behind it in second place with 15 and 13 points.

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by Team SMG with 23 points. Its star fragger, FlowerC. bagged the MVP title with eight kills. FlowerC eliminated Q9 and All Gamers in the final circle. Team SMG was followed by Tianba and The Chosen in the points table with 18 and 16 points.

Nova XQF claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with 22 points, while STE and ShowTime finished behind it with 20 and 15 points each. STE Lolita was awarded the MVP title after eliminating five enemies.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was clinched by STE with 30 points, followed by LGD and RNG with 18 and 16 points. STE Wyy bagged the MVP award with eight frags.

The fifth and final match on Erangel also saw STE emerging as winners with 27 points, followed by RNG with 21 points. STE Wyy once again bagged the MVP title with eight kills.