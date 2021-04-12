PUBG Mobile India: Top 3 features to look out for in the game

PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved and played battle royale games. Unfortunately, on 4 September 2020, the game was banned in India along with 118 other applications. The news came as a shock to all budding players as well as to all content creators and competitive players.

An announcement regarding the comeback of the game came from the official Instagram of PUBG Mobile on 12 November 2020. Since then, players are eagerly waiting for the official launch of the game in the country. In this article, we have discussed the top 3 features to look out for in PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India: Top 3 features in the version:

#1 Data security and servers:

Image via LoginRadius

The main reason behind the ban of the title in the country was the data security and privacy issues of players. In the announcement of PUBG Mobile India, the officials have stated that there will be a significant focus on each player's data security and privacy.

With the country's own version of PUBG Mobile, players can expect that the load on servers will get reduced, and players will get a better ping. Most of the players in the country face ping issues, and it definitely ruins their gaming experience.

#2 Changes in In-game dynamics:

PUBG Mobile India features

The second feature to look out for in the game is going to be lots of changes in the in-game dynamics. Players can expect lots of new outfits and other events related to Indian culture in the game.

There will be an introduction of new hit effects, and the red damage and hit effect will get eliminated. Steps have been taken to reduce the simulated violence among minor players. Moreover, a new feature called play-time limit function boosts the importance of mental health among players. This feature will limit the play-time for players to a particular time.

#3 More tournaments and better gaming envoriment:

PUBG Mobile India features

PUBG Mobile India will also increase the number of tournaments and leagues held in the country. It will help boost eSports in the country and motivate more players to make a good career in the game. Officials have also promised that the franchise will try to become the largest competition holders in the region with the highest prize pools, players, teams, and more.

