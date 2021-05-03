PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for zero recoil in 2021

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading names in the battle royale category on different app stores. The game offers high-quality graphics along with immersive dynamics. The gameplay becomes even more intense with different recoil controls for different weapons and scopes.

However, players can master the recoil control as well as improve their aim and reflexes by tweaking some of the sensitivity settings in the settings menu of the game.

PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for zero recoil

Camera Sensitivity Settings

Best Sensitivity Settings For No Recoil in PUBG Mobile

The camera sensitivity settings help change the movement speed of the in-game character when playing TPP or FPP mode. By changing these settings, players can increase or decrease the viewing of their surrounding movements.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 150-200%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-180%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 15-30%

4x Scope: 10-25

6x Scope: 5-10%

8x Scope: 5-10%

Advertisement

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

Image via Quora

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity is helpful when players are viewing their surroundings or opponents within their scope. The ADS helps players shoot their rivals with more accuracy and will help them take them down enemies more quickly.

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Also Read: Tips to reach Ace tier quickly in PUBG Mobile

Gyroscope Sensitivity settings:

Best Sensitivity Settings For No Recoil in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

The title also offers its users the ability to use their smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil. With the latest patch in the game, players can now increase their gyroscope sensitivity by up to 400 percent. It provides even more range for players while tracing running enemies or vehicles.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 180-250%

4x Scope: 180-220%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Note: Players are recommended to make some changes to these sensitivity settings. The quality of the gyroscope and other touch response settings differ from device to device. Players can visit the training ground or cheer park to master changes in the sensitivity settings to improve their aim and recoil control.

Also, players who have just started playing PUBG Mobile are advised to use weapons that use 5.56mm ammunition such as M416, Scar-L, QBZ, and G36C assault rifle as they are much more stable than weapons like AKM and Beryl M762 and also deal decent damage per hit.

Do check: PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date revealed