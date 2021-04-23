PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile is one of the most competitive mobile titles in the battle royale genre. Each season in the game lasts for a period of two months.

With each new season, the developers add new features, updates and events to the game.

This article takes a look at the PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 end date

According to the Royale Pass section of PUBG Mobile, Season 18 will end on 15th May 2021. This means that the Royale Pass section will get locked from 16th May 2021, and players will no longer be able to complete any Royale Pass missions. The player's rank will also be reset before a new Elite Royale Pass is made available.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 tier rewards:

Gold tier rewards

Gold tier rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The gold tier rewards for Season 19 include a cool-looking blue outfit and 600 silver fragments.

Platinum tier rewards

Platinum tier rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The platinum tier rewards for Season 19 are a matching mask for the gold tier outfit and 800 silver fragments.

Diamond tier rewards

Diamond tier rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Diamond tier reward is an M249 weapon skin in Season 19 of PUBG Mobile. Along with the weapon skin, players will also receive 1,000 silver fragments that can be used to purchase various items in the redeem section of the in-game store.

Ace tier rewards

Ace tier rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

Upon reaching the Ace tier, players will get a parachute skin with S19 written on it. Other than that, players will receive the Season 19 Ace title, a name tag, a legendary team entry effect, and 1600 silver fragments.

Conqueror tier rewards

Conqueror tier rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Conqueror is the most elite tier in PUBG Mobile. The rewards for the Conqueror tier are the Season 19 Conqueror frame, a title, a name tag, and a mythic team entry effect. Players will also receive 2,000 silver fragments upon reaching this tier.

