RCB star picks PUBG Mobile with Yuzi Chahal over FIFA with Virat Kohli

Since its release over three years back, PUBG Mobile's popularity has surpassed the casual and competitive gaming boundaries to become a household name. The game has legendary status in India. Unfortunately, it was among the list of applications that were suspended by the Government of India in early September last year.

The game is enjoyed by millions of users of all ages and professions worldwide, and some athletes even regard a good stress buster. The affinity of Indian cricketers towards PUBG Mobile is something that is not hidden.

Some of them also participated in the inaugural OnePlus Domin8 event last year that Team Smriti won. The event featured prominent cricketers KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Smriti Madhana alongside professional PUBG Mobile players like Scout, Jonathan, and Ghatak.

Devdutt Padikkal picks PUBG Mobile with Yuzi Chahal over FIFA with Virat Kohli

A still from the video

Sportskeeda Cricket regularly interacts with many prominent cricketers and experts on their shows. The recent exclusive Rapidfire episode featured Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman, Devdutt Padikkal.

In this segment, the opening batsman answered the following when asked about his preference between a game of FIFA with Virat Kohli or PUBG Mobile with Yuzvendra Chahal:

"I have played FIFA with Virat Kohli, so PUBG with Yuzvendra Chahal Chahal."

Fans can check out the complete video below:

Chahal, the Indian leg spinner, is an avid player of the battle royale title and has previously played PUBG Mobile along with Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Raftaar on a live stream.

He had also teamed up with popular gaming content creator Ujjal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, for a live stream titled "Yuzi's Extreme Challenge" on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel.

