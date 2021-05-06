PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded games within the battle royale genre on app stores. The game offers lots of customization in controls and sensitivity settings. Players can play the game based on their comfort level.

The two-finger controls are the most basic control layouts that come in the game. These controls are easy to learn and most effective for players who have just started to play the game.

In this article, the best 2-finger thumb control settings layouts have been discussed.

PUBG Mobile: Best 2-finger thumb control settings and layout

There are several professional and competitive players, like Jonathan Gaming and Mavi, who play the game with 2-thumb controls. Thumb controls help players win more 1v1 combats with better hip-fire in the game.

Players can copy the layout discussed here while making the necessary changes in PUBG Mobile. These changes include the size of buttons like fire, crouch, jump, and transparency.

To master the new controls, players can visit the training ground to practice some drills and sharpen their aim and reaction time. Players can play Arena training or Team Death Match mode to further improve their muscle memory.

PUBG Mobile: Sensitivity Settings For 2-Finger Layout

Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for 2-finger layout settings. Players can change some of these settings based on their devices and preferences.

Camera Sensitivity Settings

3rd Person camera(free look): 100%

Camera(free look): 100%

1st Person camera(free look): 100%

3rd Person no scope: 120%

1st Person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 30%

2x scope: 24%

3x scope: 14%

4x scope: 12%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person no scope: 50-100%

1st Person no scope: 50-100%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 40-90%

2x scope: 40-100%

3x scope: 24-30%

4x scope: 25-30%

6x scope: 5-15%

8x scope: 5-15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person no scope: 300%

1st Person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 240%

4x scope: 235%

6x scope: 210%

8x scope: 80%

