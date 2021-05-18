How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) today

After Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6, 2021, the pre-registration of the highly anticipated title has commenced on the Google Play Store.
A video featuring prominent personalities in the Indian community Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo, along with the Bollywood superstar Arshad Warsi, has also been released on their official YouTube channel.
How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store
Here is a step-by-step guide to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:
Step 1: Players must first open the Google Play Store on their device and search for ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India.’ Alternatively, they can use the link provided below to do the same.
Step 2: Next, they must tap on the pre-register button.
Step 3: A pop-up will appear with multiple options. If they wish to download the battle royale title once it is made available, they can press the ‘Install when available’ option. This option can be toggled on later on.
As announced by Krafton earlier, there are numerous additional rewards that users will receive for pre-registering themselves on the Google Play Store.
The rewards include the following items:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
However, no information has been provided regarding pre-registration for iOS users.
The links for the game’s official handles have been provided below. Players can follow them for any new official updates.
