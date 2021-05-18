How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) today

After Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6, 2021, the pre-registration of the highly anticipated title has commenced on the Google Play Store.

A video featuring prominent personalities in the Indian community Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo, along with the Bollywood superstar Arshad Warsi, has also been released on their official YouTube channel.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) release: Age restrictions and terms of service explained

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store

Here is a step-by-step guide to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players must first open the Google Play Store on their device and search for ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India.’ Alternatively, they can use the link provided below to do the same.

Google Play Store: Click here

Press on pre-register button

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the pre-register button.

Players can tap Install when available’ option if they wish to download the battle royale title once released

Step 3: A pop-up will appear with multiple options. If they wish to download the battle royale title once it is made available, they can press the ‘Install when available’ option. This option can be toggled on later on.

As announced by Krafton earlier, there are numerous additional rewards that users will receive for pre-registering themselves on the Google Play Store.

Pre-registration rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The rewards include the following items:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

However, no information has been provided regarding pre-registration for iOS users.

The links for the game’s official handles have been provided below. Players can follow them for any new official updates.

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: "Battlegrounds Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile will make a huge impact on the Indian gaming community" - Gaurang "Prevail" Palav, GodLike COD Mobile roster