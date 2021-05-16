Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) release: Age restrictions and terms of service explained

The announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India has created a buzz in the Indian community that is now optimistic about releasing its favorite title in its new form more than eight months after its suspension.

This time around, there have been numerous developments since the initial announcement. Krafton recently announced pre-registration dates for their latest offering. It will begin on May 18, 2021. In addition, they will be rewarded for registering themselves.

Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy policy and age restrictions

One of the essential changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India, in comparison to the game’s global version, is the restrictions applied for users under 18 years of age.

Players under 18 years of age will have restrictions in place

This includes limitations on game time as these players will be able to access the title for 3 hours per day and will be able to spend a maximum of ₹7000 on paid services. On top of this, they would need consent from the parent or guardian to access the title.

The following is also stated in the privacy policy for underage users.

“We do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law.”

Another key point highlighted in the new privacy policy is regarding data security and storage. According to the policy, data will be stored on servers located in India and Singapore.

Privacy policy for children under 18 years of age

Moreover, the blog by Krafton states that the service of Microsoft Azure has been applied to enforce data security and privacy further. It further adds that Azure has played a crucial role in ensuring compliance with all appropriate laws and regulations concerning personal information and protection laws.

No data is collected directly from users or third parties

Apart from this, the South Korean company has mentioned that the information collected from users can be classified into three categories.

Information collected directly from you

Information collected automatically

Information collected from third parties

No information is collected either directly from users or third parties. Meanwhile, information collected automatically includes basic device information like OS version, settings, IP address, and behavior while using the service.

Players can click here to read the complete Policy Policy and Terms of Service of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

