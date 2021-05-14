The date for pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally been revealed to the great elation of PUBG Mobile fans in India. News surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India has been circulating on the internet for a while now. Finally, Krafton made this revelation a few minutes ago.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official pre-registration teaser released

Ever since Krafton announced that players will have to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, mobile gamers have been waiting ardently for more updates. The final date for the pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released via a teaser on the game's official YouTube channel.

The 17-second-long clip shows that the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will go live on May 18th, 2021.

TSM Ghatak has come up with more information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India in his latest video on YouTube

Yesterday, the famous PUBG Mobile player, TSM Ghatak discussed the pre-registration rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India. While the video did not reveal any pre-registration rewards, TSM Ghatak claimed that it could be anything from skins to in-game currency.

The YouTube channel for Battlegrounds Mobile India, which has 3.5 million subscribers, also has two other clips, apart from the latest pre-registration teaser. They are:

The first teaser did not reveal much. It was a 10-second-long clip that depicted the message that Battlegrounds Mobile India is “COMING SOON.”

The next video clip revealed the logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The logo was tri-colored, and the colors were chosen based on the colors of the Indian national flag to make it more appealing to the Indian audience.

Even if no date for the launch of the game has been revealed, players can now expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to be released soon.

