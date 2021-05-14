Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) announced; iOS users might have to wait

PUBG Mobile fans have been patiently waiting for the pre-registrations news of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Finally, Krafton, the developer of the game, has satisfied their hunger. Earlier today, this was announced on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

"Developed by Krafton, the long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on May 18th."

Players can check out the complete announcement here.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official pre-registration teaser released

A teaser for the pre-registrations of Battlegrounds Mobile India was released a few minutes ago. Players can check out the 17-second-long clip below:

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) announced even as iOS users might have to wait

The announcement mentioned that players could head to the Google Play Store to pre-register. No information regarding the pre-registrations on the Apple App Store was mentioned.

iOS players need not get disheartened, as the game will also be available on these devices eventually. All they need is a bit of patience.

The announcement also mentioned that only Indian mobile gamers would be entitled to the pre-registration rewards.

Yesterday, TSM Ghatak, in his latest YouTube video, shed some light regarding these rewards. While Krafton did not mention the exact prizes in today's announcement, it was TSM Ghatak's guess that these rewards could range from in-game currency UCs to skins.

Also read: "Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are likely to get free rewards after release": TSM Ghatak shares update on Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations

Users can download the game for free from the Google Play Store. They can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India by following the steps given below:

Players need to go to the Google Play Store.

They must click on the "Pre-Register" button.

They can opt for the "Install when available" option.

Once the game gets installed after the launch, players will get the pre-registration rewards in their Battlegrounds Mobile India account.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile): Old account update, regional restrictions, exclusive pre-registration rewards as shared by TSM Ghatak