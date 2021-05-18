battlegroundsmobileindia trends on Twitter after Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration goes live on Play store

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most highly anticipated game in the country right now.
The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India is now live on the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, iOS users have to wait for further notice, as no date has been revealed regarding the game’s availability on the Apple App Store.
Players can click on this link to get themselves pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store.
Krafton is also giving away rewards to players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The four rewards are:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
Pre-registration is restricted to Indian mobile gamers only.
Battlegrounds Mobile India will also host launch week events, providing players with an opportunity to win cool rewards in the very first week of the game’s release.
The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4, which will ensure enhanced graphics for a more realistic battle royale experience.
Twitter reactions as Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration goes live on Google Play Store
Needless to say, Indian mobile gamers are delighted that they can finally pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Here are some of the best reactions to the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration phase going live:
Note: No date has been revealed for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, now that the pre-registration is live, players will likely have to wait just a few more days before they can enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India.
