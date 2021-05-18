battlegroundsmobileindia trends on Twitter after Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration goes live on Play store

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most highly anticipated game in the country right now.

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India is now live on the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, iOS users have to wait for further notice, as no date has been revealed regarding the game’s availability on the Apple App Store.

Players can click on this link to get themselves pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store.

Krafton is also giving away rewards to players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The four rewards are:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Pre-registration is restricted to Indian mobile gamers only.

Players can now pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also host launch week events, providing players with an opportunity to win cool rewards in the very first week of the game’s release.

The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4, which will ensure enhanced graphics for a more realistic battle royale experience.

Twitter reactions as Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration goes live on Google Play Store

Needless to say, Indian mobile gamers are delighted that they can finally pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration phase going live:

It’s started for android user’s but not for iOS, #pubgNotAvailForIOS #battlegroundmobileindia — Akshay Singh (@AkshayS72817468) May 18, 2021

This is been the most-awaited, we are all so eager for this. This is a reward for staying away from #China and #Chinese. Nothing can make #IndianGamers happier than this.#battlegroundmobileindia — Jatin Jain (@jatin_jain_) May 18, 2021

#battlegroundmobileindiaYes finally voh aa gaya 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍

Although can't pre register now but dekhke hi shanti mill gyi 😌😌😌#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/eOKEIcqQb8 @SameerArzoo8 — Dhiraj Kumar Singh (@K79231869Dhiraj) May 18, 2021

Note: No date has been revealed for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, now that the pre-registration is live, players will likely have to wait just a few more days before they can enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India.

