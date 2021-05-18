Can Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) be downloaded on 2GB RAM devices? All you need to know

The battle royale world is hyped up as Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available for pre-registration. Unfortunately, only Android users can pre-register for the game for now.

iOS users will have to wait as no news regarding the availability of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Apple App Store has been revealed so far.

Players can click here to get themselves pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store.

Krafton is also giving away pre-registration rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own esports ecosystem and exclusive in-game events and outfits for Indian mobile gamers. Players can participate in these events and win rewards in the first week of the game’s launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) downloadable on 2GB RAM devices? All details

Requires a stable internet connection.



BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.



The app #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by KRAFTON.

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded on a 2 GB RAM Android device. As per the description on the Google Play Store:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

That way, players who have low-end Android devices can find solace knowing that they can enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, a 4 GB RAM Android device is recommended for a better gaming experience.

#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA

Good news for low ram users this requires 2 GB ram !!!

The description on the Google Play Store also mentions that Battlegrounds Mobile India runs on Unreal Engine 4. This will ensure that players have an exciting battle royale experience.

Note: Even if players are hyped about Battlegrounds Mobile India, they cannot enjoy the game, as the developer has disclosed no date regarding the launch of the battle royale title.

