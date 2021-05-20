Will there be a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been a major topic of discussion within the Indian gaming community ever since it was announced by Krafton earlier this month.

The pre-registration phase for the game has also begun on the Google Play Store.

Indian players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive four rewards. They are:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to improve India's esports ecosystem, with multiple leagues and tournaments set to be hosted in the country.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to be compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices

No confirmation from Krafton regarding a possible Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

@pubgmobile__in

Is there any provision/update/information

About the release of lite version of battlegrounds Mobile India ? — Sumit Bombarde (@SumitBombarde) May 15, 2021

Since PUBG Mobile Lite was very popular in India, mobile gamers in the country cannot help but wonder if the new Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have a streamlined version.

PUBG Mobile Lite was specifically made to provide a seamless battle royale experience for players with low-end devices.

@B_GroundsMob_IN Please make a confirmed announcement about the data of PUBG MOBILE LITE that will we get it in BattleGrounds Mobile India .

If no please add it in the game its our request — Kumar Aditya (@KumarAd90078718) May 18, 2021

While Krafton has not confirmed anything about a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, players should not be disappointed as the game will supposedly be compatible with low-end devices.

The Google Play description for Battlegrounds Mobile India states that the game is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices. Here are the system requirements for the mobile title as per the description:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

If Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with a lightweight installation feature, it will make it even easier for players to download and install the game once it is released.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices