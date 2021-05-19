Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to be compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices

Ever since the start of pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the next step. The anticipation is high considering PUBG Mobile's absence from the Indian market.

Among other things, players have been excited about oodles of information revealed by the Google Play Store.

Krafton is also offering pre-registration rewards. They are:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have weekly launch events for players. These events are likely to have their unique rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices

Requires a stable internet connection.



BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.



The app #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by KRAFTON.#IndiaKaBattlegrounds — Battlegrounds Mobile India 🇮🇳 (@BG_MOBILE_IN) May 18, 2021

One of the major revelations of Battlegrounds Mobile India was that it would be compatible with 2 GB RAM devices as per the Google Play Store. The description read:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

This revelation should put many mobile gamers at ease since Krafton has not announced a lighter version of the new title. PUBG Mobile Lite was just as popular as the main game. However, the latest information reveals that the new game will be compatible with low-end Andriod devices.

Nevertheless, a 4 GB RAM device is optimal to get the best performance from the new battle royale game. The game's description also stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India is powered by Unreal Engine 4, which means that the game will have realistic graphics.

Since developers have not revealed the size of the game, players can only hope that Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with a Lightweight Installation function. That way, players can choose how much space they want to spare on low-end devices.

