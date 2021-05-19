Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration process, rewards, and more details revealed

Indian mobile players are currently flooding the Google Play Store to pre-register for the highly anticipated game, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The pre-registration phase for the game began yesterday and is still live.

Android users can head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Meanwhile, iOS users will have to be patient as there has been no announcement regarding the pre-registration phase for the game on the Apple App Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile India) pre-registration

Players can head over to the Google Play Store and pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The pre-registration process for Battlegrounds Mobile India is very simple. Players should first go to the Google Play Store and search for the game. Readers can click here to be redirected to the game's Google Play Store page.

Players will then have to click on the green “Pre-Register” button. If they want to automatically install Battlegrounds Mobile India upon its release, they can click on the “Install when available” option.

Krafton is also giving away four rewards to Indian mobile gamers who pre-register for the game. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

To get players hyped about the pre-registration phase, the official YouTube page of Battlegrounds Mobile India released a fun trailer yesterday.

The video featured famous Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and popular PUBG Mobile players Jonathan, Dynamo and Kroten. Players can check out the trailer below:

After its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India will introduce launch week events for players to take part in.

Android 5.1.1

2GB RAM



System Requirements for Battleground Mobile India #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/0Wh3gOwurh — TECH ÑM (@Nalinikanta900) May 18, 2021

As per the description on the Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be compatible with low-end devices. The recommended system requirements for the game are as follows:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

