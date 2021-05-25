PUBG Mobile YouTuber Paras Sharma arrested after racist remarks towards politician

After months of waiting for an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, mobile gamers were overjoyed when news of the upcoming game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, flooded the internet. Pre-registration for the game is underway on the Google Play Store.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to security reasons, a few politicians were not comfortable with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. One such politician is Ninong Ering, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to not launch the game in India.

PUBG Mobile YouTuber Paras Sharma arrested

Punjab Police searched & taken Paras Singh under custody. Arunachal Pradesh Police team is reaching Punjab. I've spoken to Police Commisioner of Ludhiana for urgent Judicial process for transit remand as it's inter-state arrest so that he can be brought to Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/jm3WFAeVBL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 25, 2021

Needless to say, this attitude towards the Indian version of PUBG Mobile sparked anger among battle royale enthusiasts in India. Paras Singh, a famous PUBG Mobile player from Punjab, in his YouTube video, condemned this opinion against Battlegrounds Mobile India.

While his criticism was understandable, he made the mistake of mentioning that the Congress MLA is a “non-Indian” and that Arunachal Pradesh is a “part of China”. Due to heavy backlash, Paras Singh uploaded an apology video on his YouTube channel Paras Official.

2/4. To doubt our nationality because of how we look is a problem most of us from the North East of India face regularly in the mainland.



What we look like, how we dress, what we eat and how we live makes us no less Indian. — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) May 24, 2021

His racist remarks outraged the people of Arunachal Pradesh, along with some prominent politicians of the state. The Chief Minister of the state mentioned that Singh’s remark “aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh”. The Deputy Chief Minister was also hurt to see such remarks based on the appearance of a person.

Based on the video that aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh, @ArunachalPolice has already initiated action as under:-



📌A case under has been registered against Mr. Paras u/s 124A/ 153A/ 505(2) IPC. https://t.co/JVhuv6TBl1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 24, 2021

Needless to say, a case was filed against him by Arunachal Pradesh Police for racial hatred u/s 124A/ 153A/ 505(2) IPC. As per the latest developments, Paras Singh was taken into custody after a search was conducted by the Punjab Police.

