Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) fans await official release date and download announcement after pre-registrations

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced pre-registration for Android users, which started on May 18th, 2021, and is still underway on the Play Store. Players can click here to be redirected to the store.
A trailer was also released to get players excited about the upcoming Battle Royale title. The trailer has since garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. Players can check it out below:
Krafton has guaranteed players exciting pre-registration rewards once Battlegrounds Mobile India is launched. Navigate to the Inventory section of the game to find these rewards. The rewards are:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
Players can also gear up for launch week events. These events will have their unique awards.
PUBG Mobile fans await the official release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India
Even though Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration, no release date for its launch has been revealed yet. Players have taken to social media platforms to find out about the release date of the game.
Many iOS users also feel left out because Battlegrounds Mobile India is not available for pre-registration on iOS devices for now. Following are some of the fan reactions:
There is currently no information regarding an iOS pre-registration either. With regards to this query, Krafton said,
“We will keep our fans informed on further developments.”
However, players with low-end Android devices would be thrilled to know that Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with devices that have 2 GB RAM. Android 5.1.1 or better versions are required to run the game.
