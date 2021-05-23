Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) fans await official release date and download announcement after pre-registrations

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced pre-registration for Android users, which started on May 18th, 2021, and is still underway on the Play Store. Players can click here to be redirected to the store.

A trailer was also released to get players excited about the upcoming Battle Royale title. The trailer has since garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. Players can check it out below:

Krafton has guaranteed players exciting pre-registration rewards once Battlegrounds Mobile India is launched. Navigate to the Inventory section of the game to find these rewards. The rewards are:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Players can also gear up for launch week events. These events will have their unique awards.

PUBG Mobile fans await the official release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Even though Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration, no release date for its launch has been revealed yet. Players have taken to social media platforms to find out about the release date of the game.

Many iOS users also feel left out because Battlegrounds Mobile India is not available for pre-registration on iOS devices for now. Following are some of the fan reactions:

Battlegrounds Mobile India please launch karo — pubg lover (@Delta15132394) May 22, 2021

Official battleground mobile india launch ka intezaar hai ab😀😌#TGFamily @TechnicalGuruji — Rupesh Prajapati (@RupeshP1103) May 21, 2021

I am very excited for pubg new state as well as battleground mobile india and some more games like Apex legend,battlefield mobile, so my question is when it comes @Battlefield @PUBG_NEWSTATE — gaming boyes (@BoyesGaming) May 21, 2021

When will #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA come on iOS? As we iOS users are the ones who play the game as compared to android users. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/4mGgUcjIpg — Anupam. V. Kumar (@AnupamVKumar1) May 20, 2021

When do you think it'd finally show up?#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/hPephgR3pd — TECH ÑM (@Nalinikanta900) May 20, 2021

Excited for #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA launch in India.



Fun fact- In China also, #PUBG has a dedicated version called Game for Peace which makes for 50% of PUBG Mobile’s global revenue.



India had 24% of worldwide downloads when it got banned.



Both very important markets! — PIYUSH 🇮🇳 (@writetopiyush) May 19, 2021

#Question 🧐

When Krafton is planning to launch this game in India?



Soon! We are as excited as you are... and still in the process of finalizing the #launchdate, we will keep our fans informed on further developments.



Do follow @BG_MOBILE_IN updates#battlegroundsmobileindia — Battlegrounds Mobile India 🇮🇳 (@BG_MOBILE_IN) May 18, 2021

@hisohn Sir when Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) will launch in India. We are waiting from many months . We can't wait anymore. Please , tell me sir. — Siddharth Barman (@_iam_Siddharth_) May 17, 2021

There is currently no information regarding an iOS pre-registration either. With regards to this query, Krafton said,

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments.”

However, players with low-end Android devices would be thrilled to know that Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with devices that have 2 GB RAM. Android 5.1.1 or better versions are required to run the game.

