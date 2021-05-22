After initial PUBG Mobile ban, Indian politicians now call for Battlegrounds Mobile India removal

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a ray of light to all Indian battle royale enthusiasts who are waiting for the return of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The news, of an exclusive version of PUBG Mobile made for Indians, cheered fans up in November 2020 amidst the gloom caused due to the ban.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.#PUBG MOBILE among 118 additional Apps banned by the Government



Read here: https://t.co/fATgSxpCSN — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 2, 2020

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned both PUBG Mobile and its lighter versions, along with 116 other Chinese apps due to security reasons.

The servers shut down in October 2020, and Indian mobile gamers could no longer enjoy the game. Ever since a possible Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced, fans have been waiting for more details to be revealed.

Indian politicians now call for Battlegrounds Mobile India removal

As pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India rolled out on May 18th, 2021, thousands of Indian Battle Royale fans flocked to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered. However, some people, especially politicians, were not too happy with the upcoming release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Instead of fighting pandemic, govt is allowing PUBG 2divert youth's attention.Govt 1st banned it &then allowed indirect entry to company with 15.5% Chinese stake.

I haven't seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this govt .#BJPToolkitExposedhttps://t.co/XLCUpXhSLl — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 19, 2021

Abhishek Singhvi, a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, took to Twitter to criticize government’s decision regarding the decision to bring back PUBG Mobile (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The popular politician and doctor was not the only one against Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Ninong Ering, a Member of Legislative Assembly, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and requested him to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India as it is a “Chinese deception”. He believes that the release of the game would compromise the security of the country, and the privacy of its citizens.

Players who are looking forward to Battlegrounds Mobile India will be crushed to note that not only are politicians taking a stand against the battle royale title, but common people also feel that the Indian government is making a mistake.

Please take action @PMOIndia 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Clash Earth (@ClashEarth) May 22, 2021

They're just trying to distract the public or youth of the country from their failures as a minister or government during this pandemic. Just trying to create propaganda during these tough times. — Md Anas (انس)♥️ (@md_anas_shakil) May 22, 2021

This is Korean version so stop it — Saurabh mhatre (@Saurabh68536812) May 22, 2021

Yes ban kr do — SubhamChoudhary TSM🚩 (@SubhamChoudhar) May 22, 2021

