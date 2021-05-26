PUBG Mobile players worried about potential account deletion in Battlegrounds Mobile India as Facebook ban rumours circulate online

It has been almost nine months since PUBG Mobile was banned in India. The government barred the battle royale title and its lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 116 other Chinese apps, citing security reasons.

Soon after, players were delighted when news of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile was circulated on the internet. Finally, they can pre-register for the latest BR title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, via the Google Play Store.

Instead of fighting pandemic, govt is allowing PUBG 2divert youth's attention.Govt 1st banned it &then allowed indirect entry to company with 15.5% Chinese stake.

I haven't seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this govt .#BJPToolkitExposedhttps://t.co/XLCUpXhSLl — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 19, 2021

However, it looks as if PUBG Mobile fans can never be happy. Currently, many officials are trying their best to convince the government to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India.

And the recent news regarding the potential ban of social media platforms has scared many PUBG Mobile fans in India. Since many players have logged in to the game via Twitter and Facebook, they fear for their account recovery in case of a potential ban.

PUBG Mobile players worried about potential account deletion in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The government of India has come up with new intermediary guidelines for Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram. But these social media platforms have not accepted the guidelines.

Since May 25th, 2021, was the last date of compliance as per the time frame given by the Indian government, many of these platforms may be banned in India very soon. Many PUBG Mobile players have their Facebook accounts linked to the game.

Even if battle royale enthusiasts are hopeful that their inventory will return to Battlegrounds Mobile India, they are gripped by a newfound fear of potential account deletion if the Facebook ban is implemented. These are a few tweets that express the feelings of PUBG Mobile players:

What if Facebook & Twitter ban , So can we able to login in battleground mobile india after ban of Facebook and Twitter ? #battlegroundmobileindia #krafton #Facebook #Twitter #esports — Rohan Rajput (@RohanRa00312128) May 26, 2021

Congrats #Krafton for creating #battlegroundsmobileindia.

But a major question. Will it allows login from same account of @PUBGMOBILE_IN

If not then the time we spend, the money we spend in having that skins, clothes, rp, what that means nothing?@PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support — gaurav gill (@gauravg70500140) May 6, 2021

#FacebookBan#battlegroundmobileindia

Bhai Hamari Pubg ki ID ka kya hoga Agr Facebook Ban Hua toh.....🤔#Indiakabattleground#BattlegroundsmobileIndia — Professor Goty (@Gautamgoty1) May 25, 2021

It is coming in news that facebook,Twitter,Instagram will be ban in India after that how we will login our accounts in battlegrounds mobile India 😭😭 @pubgmobile__in @tsm_entjonathan @Aadii_Sawant @kronten 😭😭 — Vrashank Khosla (@tweet_ripcord) May 25, 2021

@narendramodi

Sir,

Prime minister please to request the 🙏🙏🙏

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook apps are pleasa don't ban the India please P.M sir and Battleground mobile India Game comes the tumors are fake so, please the your decision the rounge so, please my hournoble request... — Trinath Nayak (@Trinath87474844) May 25, 2021

Can we login our existing Pubg ID In Pre-ragistration version of battleground mobile india — Punit soni (@punit_soni_1) May 15, 2021

Indian battle royale fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Nothing official has been revealed about the game's release date, but players can head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered.

