Battlegrounds Mobile India release date teased by all PUBG Mobile influencers so far

Battle royale enthusiasts in India are ardently waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Pre-registration for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile has already started for Android users. Players can click here to pre-register.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

Since Krafton is silent about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, many players who are curious to know the date have turned to PUBG Mobile influencers for suggestions.

A few of these famous PUBG Mobile players have done a good job in keeping the players excited for the battle royale title’s release. All of them are hopeful that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 2021.

Maxtern

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

The latest tweet from this PUBG Mobile gamer was quite exciting. He tweeted a binary number and wrote “Enjoy” beside it. The cryptic message was decrypted by some bright fans into decimal numbers, and it turned out to be 18062021. Needless to say, fans rejoiced as they got a hint that Battlegrounds Mobile India will finally roll out on June 18th, 2021.

Ghatak

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

In order to satiate the curious minds of Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, Ghatak teased players by saying that he will give a “tagda wala hint” regarding the battle royale title’s release date if the said tweet crossed over 20k likes. When the tweet crossed the threshold. Ghatak posted yet another tweet hinting that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the third week of June.

Dynamo

Long back, Dynamo hinted that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be released on a single-digit date. He also mentioned that the trailer for the battle royale title will be released on a double-digit date. Players can check out the YouTube video (from 2:08:45 to 2:09:45) above to learn more.

Disclaimer: Nothing official has been mentioned about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. All these hints should be taken with a pinch of salt and not as confirmed news.

