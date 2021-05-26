Two more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards MLA as Battlegrounds Mobile India release draws closer, Bollywood celebrities react as well

Due to recent news circulating on the internet, many PUBG Mobile players are becoming more and more unsure about the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has been seven months since PUBG Mobile was banned in India.

Famous politicians have taken to Twitter to request a ban on the battle royale title. Ninong Ering, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and Abhishek Singhvi, a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, are both against the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Indian gamers are further worried due to the possible ban on social media platforms. PUBG Mobile fans are curious to know how they are going to retrieve their account in Battlegrounds Mobile India if Facebook is banned.

2 more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards Indian MLA

Since battle royale fans are worried about the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, due to the tweets of famous politicians, they often seek clarity from famous PUBG Mobile gamers. Sadly, two more streamers were called out for their racial remarks while live streaming the game.

A day ago, another popular streamer, Paras Sharma, was arrested due to racist remarks against MLA Ninong Ering. Mr. Ering wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to stop the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Sadly, the matter did not stop with Paras Sharma. Two popular streamers, Inder Preet and Shivamm Raghav, were caught badmouthing the MLA. These players are pretty influential and their YouTube channels, GtxPreet and 420 Gaming have 1.79 million and 113K subscribers respectively.

Many PUBG Mobile fans are heartbroken to see such horrid reactions from these gamers. Even Bollywood celebrities took a stand against such racial remarks.