Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official Discord, YouTube channel, Instagram, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most awaited battle royale game that Indians are excited about. Pre-registrations for the title started on May 18th, and Android users can click here to register.

Pre-registrations have not started for iOS users, and it is rumored that these mobile owners will be able to download the game directly once it is launched. As assured by Krafton, players will get the following pre-registration rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India release date teased by all PUBG Mobile influencers so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Official Discord

Players can sign in to the Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Discord server for Battlegrounds Mobile India has 100K members. Once players log in, they will receive official information, rumors, and opinions of different players about the battle royale title.

If players have doubts, they can put forth their questions in the group. They can click here to join the Discord server.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: YouTube channel

The YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India has over 4 million subscribers. From the pre-registration video to the logo reveal of the title, the channel has four videos.

The very first video uploaded to this channel has over 14 million views. Players can check out the channel here.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) iOS pre-registration and APK release date still unclear

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Instagram and Facebook

These are the official social media pages of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Pre-registration news, short updates, etc., are posted on these platforms to keep the players excited about the upcoming BR game.

Players can click here to visit the Facebook page.

Players can click here to visit the Instagram page.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Official site

The official site is where detailed information about Battlegrounds Mobile India is uploaded. Krafton uses the official site to communicate with its players.

If fans have doubts regarding the game, they can ask a question directly to Krafton and wait for their response. They can click here to view the website.

Also read: How to contact Krafton Support on Battlegrounds Mobile India for game-related queries