How to contact Krafton Support on Battlegrounds Mobile India for game-related queries

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently one of the most awaited games in India. Pre-registration for the battle royale title has already started for Android users. iOS users will have to wait to pre-register as the game is not yet available on the App Store.

Android mobile gamers can click here to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players will also be entitled to pre-registration rewards if they pre-register for the battle royale game. The rewards are:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

A pre-registration trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India was also released. The trailer, featuring Dynamo, Kronten, Jonathan, and Arshad Warsi, has over 11 million views on the game’s official YouTube channel.

How to contact Krafton Support regarding queries about Battlegrounds Mobile India

The official website for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, is a South Korean video gaming company responsible for the development of PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

Indian battle royale enthusiasts might have some questions for the publisher regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. In this case, follow the steps below to contact Krafton's support team:

1. First, players need to head over to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can click here to do so.

2. Next, players have to click the “SUPPORT” option on the website's toolbar.

3. After the Krafton Support page opens, players will need to click on the blue “Contact Us” option.

A dialogue box will appear, prompting players to enter essential details

4. A dialogue box will appear, prompting them to enter their email id, select the platform (Web or Android), select the necessary issue from the drop-down list, and finally describe their problem. Players need to enter all these details and may also choose to attach a file of their choice.

5. They need to then click on the “Submit” button.

Note: There are a few questions that Krafton has already answered on the Support page. Players can select a question of their choice and get their doubts cleared.

