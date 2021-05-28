Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) iOS pre-registration and APK release date still unclear

Thousands of battle royale enthusiasts in India are looking forward to the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. When the pre-registration for Android users started on May 18th, 2021, many players headed to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered. Players can click here to pre-register.

Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, assured players that they would get some exciting pre-registration rewards, including:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG): iOS pre-registration

#pubgmobileindia

Pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available for Android users



IOS users to PUBG Corporation: pic.twitter.com/doODnWo2JP — Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) May 18, 2021

While the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is going great for Android users, players with iPhones feel left out. There has been no news regarding the pre-registration for iOS users.

Krafton's response regarding the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Many players have taken to social media to ask about iOS pre-registrations and that version of the battle royale title. Krafton responded by saying that it would keep fans informed in case of further developments.

Many famous PUBG Mobile players believe that iOS players will be able to download Battlegrounds Mobile India as soon as it is launched. Ocean Sharma and GodNixon are two popular content creators who think there will be no pre-registration for the upcoming battle royale title for this platform.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: APK release date

Krafton has not revealed any information about the APK release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players are eagerly waiting for more news but to no avail.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Popular PUBG Mobile streamers are of the opinion that Battlegrounds Mobile India might release in June 2021. Pro gamer Ghatak tweeted recently, hinting that the game might be released in the third week of June.

