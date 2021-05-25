Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook posts, iOS availability, esports roadmap speculation, and more

Battle royale enthusiasts have been waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for a long time. With pre-registrations underway on the Google Play Store, players are looking forward to the launch of the title.

Since Krafton has revealed little regarding the features of Battlegrounds Mobile India, many famous Indian PUBG Mobile players are uploading videos on YouTube to clear the confusion among fans.

Ocean Sharma, a PUBG Mobile player, recently addressed common queries from casual gamers on his YouTube channel. His YouTube channel, Gamingpro Ocean, has over 665k subscribers, and the video has garnered over 120k views.

Key takeaways from Ocean Sharma’s video about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here are a few points regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India that Ocean Sharma revealed in his YouTube video given above:

Players will get their inventory back, along with all their investments in Battlegrounds Mobile India, but the PUBG Partner title may be an exception.

Players will get many Indian events to take part in. Within a month of Battleground Mobile India’s release, they will see a roadmap regarding Indian-specific tournaments that Krafton will come up with.

iOS users will be able to download the game once it is available. There will be no pre-registration for them.

Players can expect major news in June 2021. During this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India might upload minor posts on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The file size may vary from 660 MB to 750 MB. If players download resource packs, the size will increase.

Players who have not pre-registered can click here to do so. They will be entitled to four pre-registration rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

