Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Royale Pass, gyroscope support, data migration, and more

Famous PUBG Mobile players are getting bombarded with several questions regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India from Indian battle royale enthusiasts. Many of them are doing their best to answer fans' questions. Luv Sharma, aka GodNixon Gaming, is one of them.

On his YouTube channel, GodNixon Gaming uploaded a video where he answered player queries regarding Royale Pass, gyroscope support, data migration, and more. GodNixon Gaming has over 1.5 million subscribers, and this video has garnered over 200K views.

Also read: After initial PUBG Mobile ban, Indian politicians now call for Battlegrounds Mobile India removal

Key takeaways from GodNixon’s latest video about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here are a few points regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India that GodNixon revealed in his latest YouTube video:

Titles on PUBG Mobile may or may not be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players will start a new season in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has no connection to the seasons in PUBG Mobile (global version).

Ranks will be re-set in the new game, and players will have to start from scratch.

Since players are getting their inventory back, players will get their UC (Unknown Cash) back and the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. UC will be converted to the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India (AG).

iOS users will not have to go through the process of pre-registration. Once the title is launched, they will be able to access it directly.

According to GodNixon, Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be the same as PUBG Mobile.

The size of the battle royale title will be around 1.5 to 2 GB.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with gyroscope support.

Players will get the option to migrate their data in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The maps and graphics of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile will be the same.

There is a 95% possibility for the game to be released in June 2021.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices